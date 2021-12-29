Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Vols Will Be Without Key OL For Music City Bowl

    Author:

    Tennessee will be without starting right tackle Cade Mays for Thursday's Music City Bowl, according to Head Coach Josh Heupel. 

    Mays has been dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for the season finale against Vanderbilt, and he will now miss Tennessee's bowl game. He did return to the practice field earlier this week, but was not a contact participant and worked out on the side. 

    Mays is still working on a decision on whether he will opt to return for next season or test the NFL Draft waters. 

    An announcement should be expected in the coming week to ten days, according to one source. 

    Tennessee will employ Dayne Davis and Jeremiah Crawford at the tackle spot in May's absence. 

    "Man, he's a guy that coming out of junior college got here middle part of the summer and continued to grow strength and conditioning wise just with his frame and strength as we've gone through the early part of the season," Heupel said on Crawford earlier in the week. "Schematically, just understanding and growing into the position, has grown a ton throughout the course of it and (we) expect him to only continue to get better here inside of our program."

    Football

