SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Vols Will Have Several Key Players Back From Injury for Alabama Game

Matthew Ray

Alontae Taylor (Hamstring) missed last week's contest against Kentucky, while Jeremy Banks (Ankle) left the contest after being rolled up during action. It appears both of these guys will be able to play today, as they are both dressed out and going through warmups. Banks was believed to not be available for the game.

Elsewhere, on the offensive line, Jahmir Johnson is backing working with the starting group at LT, as he has missed multiple weeks with injury. Wanya Morris is working with the second team, and he could be limited following an injury last week. Right Guard Jerome Carvin also appears to be available today, as he has been a full participant in warmups.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Staff Predictions: Can Tennessee Break 13-Game Losing Streak to Alabama?

Staff Predictions: Can Tennessee Break 13-Game Losing Streak to Alabama?

Volunteer Country Staff

Keys to the Game: How Vols Pull Off Upset Against Second-Ranked Tide

Keys to the Game: How Vols Pull Off Upset Against Second-Ranked Tide

Volunteer Country Staff

WATCH: Tennessee LB commit Aaron Willis talks Vols’ linebackers, senior season, instincts and more after win in Chattanooga

Some of Tennessee’s greatest football legends have been linebackers. Could Aaron Willis join that group to become another name to remember on Rocky Top?

Jake Nichols

Bold Predictions Ahead of Tennessee's Contest Against Second-Ranked Alabama

Bold Predictions Ahead of Tennessee's Contest Against Second-Ranked Alabama

Matthew Ray

by

Netgazer79

Friday Night Files: Kaden Martin

Knoxville Catholic quarterback Kaden Martin is a Tennessee Legacy and a two-sport star. See what he brings to the table and how he is juggling two recruitments here.

Brandon Martin

Vols Commit Dylan Brooks Selected as Polynesian Bowl All-Star

Vols Commit Dylan Brooks Selected as Polynesian Bowl All-Star

Matthew Ray

A Look At Tennessee's Depth Chart Release Ahead of Alabama

A Look At Tennessee's Depth Chart Release Ahead of Alabama

Matthew Ray

WATCH: Tennessee target Kaydin Pope talks recruitment, Hudson Wolfe and LaTrell Bumphus relationships, versatility and more

Hardin County product LaTrell Bumphus went from Savannah, Tennessee, to Rocky Top. Now, Hudson Wolfe has declared he’s headed to Knoxville as well. Could the Vols attract 2022 product Kaydin Pope from the Tigers, too?

Jake Nichols

Health Could Be Determining Factor for Who Starts at QB for Vols on Saturday

Health Could Be Determining Factor for Who Starts at QB for Vols on Saturday

Matthew Ray

Playing Beside Brother Cooper 'an unreal experience' for Cade Mays

Playing Beside Brother Cooper 'an unreal experience' for Cade Mays

Matthew Ray