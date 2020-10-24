Vols Will Have Several Key Players Back From Injury for Alabama Game

Alontae Taylor (Hamstring) missed last week's contest against Kentucky, while Jeremy Banks (Ankle) left the contest after being rolled up during action. It appears both of these guys will be able to play today, as they are both dressed out and going through warmups. Banks was believed to not be available for the game.

Elsewhere, on the offensive line, Jahmir Johnson is backing working with the starting group at LT, as he has missed multiple weeks with injury. Wanya Morris is working with the second team, and he could be limited following an injury last week. Right Guard Jerome Carvin also appears to be available today, as he has been a full participant in warmups.