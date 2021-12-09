Vols WR Commit Chas Nimrod Enjoys In-Home Visits, Excited For Next Chapter on Rocky Top

Bentonville (Ark.) wide receiver Chas Nimrod committed to Tennessee on August 5th of this year, and he has not waivered in his decision since. With just a few days remaining until the early signing period, Nimrod spent time with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and receivers coach Kodi Burns, as he prepares for his next chapter on Rocky Top.

"It was super fun to spend some one on one time with Coach Golesh and Coach Burns," Nimrod said. It was nice to have them come right before semester's end so we could get a better inside scoop on what I need to do before I go to Tennessee this January."

Burns was a major factor in Nimrod's decision to commit to the Vols over Arkansas and others.

"I just like how coach Burns has been through what we are about to go through (as a former receiver," Nimrod told Sports Illustrated after commiting to the Vols shortly after a private workout on campus at the end of July. "I picked up his coaching really well. He was a big part of my decision."

The Tennessee coaches coming in home with the touted receiver signals the recruiting process coming to a close, and it is something Nimrod has been dreaming of for a while.

"It's super crazy, honestly," he said. "For the past two years since I got my first offer I've been dreaming about going to play college football, doing signing day, graduating early... it's finally coming all together, and it's great."

Nimrod plans to sign with Tennessee next week once the early signing period begins and be on campus in January. He already knows what he is most excited about.

"Being around the environment of Rocky Top and playing against SEC teams," he said. "Just to see what happens with the future of Tennessee football because they are definitely going somewhere."

So in his own words, what is Nimrod bringing to Burns's receiver room and Golesh's offensive attack.

"I'm bringing an explosive receiver. Someone who is going to give their all every play."

Below are highlights from the 6'3", 180lbs receivers senior season.

Nimrod will return to Knoxville this weekend for an official visit.

