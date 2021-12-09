Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Vols WR Commit Chas Nimrod Enjoys In-Home Visits, Excited For Next Chapter on Rocky Top

    Author:

    Bentonville (Ark.) wide receiver Chas Nimrod committed to Tennessee on August 5th of this year, and he has not waivered in his decision since. With just a few days remaining until the early signing period, Nimrod spent time with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and receivers coach Kodi Burns, as he prepares for his next chapter on Rocky Top. 

    "It was super fun to spend some one on one time with Coach Golesh and Coach Burns," Nimrod said.  It was nice to have them come right before semester's end so we could get a better inside scoop on what I need to do before I go to Tennessee this January."

    Burns was a major factor in Nimrod's decision to commit to the Vols over Arkansas and others. 

    "I just like how coach Burns has been through what we are about to go through (as a former receiver," Nimrod told Sports Illustrated after commiting to the Vols shortly after a private workout on campus at the end of July. "I picked up his coaching really well. He was a big part of my decision."

    The Tennessee coaches coming in home with the touted receiver signals the recruiting process coming to a close, and it is something Nimrod has been dreaming of for a while. 

    "It's super crazy, honestly," he said. "For the past two years since I got my first offer I've been dreaming about going to play college football, doing signing day, graduating early... it's finally coming all together, and it's great."

    Nimrod plans to sign with Tennessee next week once the early signing period begins and be on campus in January. He already knows what he is most excited about. 

    "Being around the environment of Rocky Top and playing against SEC teams," he said. "Just to see what happens with the future of Tennessee football because they are definitely going somewhere."

    Read More

    So in his own words, what is Nimrod bringing to Burns's receiver room and Golesh's offensive attack. 

    "I'm bringing an explosive receiver. Someone who is going to give their all every play."

    Below are highlights from the 6'3", 180lbs receivers senior season. 

    Nimrod will return to Knoxville this weekend for an official visit. 

    Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    B5244ED3-3B8B-48B5-ADF1-BA89E3BDC37F
    Football

    Vols WR Commit Chas Nimrod Enjoys In-Home Visits, Excited For Next Chapter on Rocky Top

    54 seconds ago
    1A72E6E7-A43A-4F1B-A5F2-DB3E0F33726B
    Recruiting

    Prized Transfer Edge Rusher Jared Verse Talks Vols, Visit Plans and More

    2 hours ago
    49CC67DC-EB05-4F65-95AC-3F15BC316E7C
    Football

    Top Vols WR Target Kaleb Webb Previews Upcoming Commitment Decision

    17 hours ago
    zoom_0
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Rick Barnes and Pair of Vols Address Media Following Ugly Loss to Texas Tech

    Dec 7, 2021
    Darren Agu
    Recruiting

    Edge Rusher Darren Agu Talks Tennessee Official Visit, Upcoming Plans

    Dec 7, 2021
    FFywASgVEAEMgom
    Men's Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Texas Tech

    Dec 7, 2021
    B3F13B3B-1951-4FAD-884F-BBB20BB37583
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Gives Heartfelt Speech at Otis Anderson Jr.'s Celebration of Life

    Dec 7, 2021
    Velus Jones Jr.
    Football

    Three Vols Earn All-SEC Coaches Honors

    Dec 7, 2021