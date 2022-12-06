Vols WR Hyatt Signs NIL Deal With Hyatt Hotel

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is coming off of a massive season that will go down in Tennessee record books. Hyatt has now announced a new NIL partnership with Hyatt hotels.

"This Hyatt-Hyatt collaboration is more than a natural fit and it brings us all together when it really matters,” Jalin Hyatt said in a statement to On3 Sports Pete Nakos. "The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families. That's real, as those are the people I care about the most. Knowing my teammates' families will all have help to be at the game, and that they are being cared for on the road is amazing."

Tennessee fans are anxiously awaiting a decision from Hyatt on if he will return to Rocky Top for another season or will declare for the NFL Draft.

Hyatt is a Biletnikoff finalist, an award signifying the nation's top receiver, following his 67 catch, 1,267 yard and 15 touchdown season.

The winner of the award will be announced on December 8th during the Home Depot Awards Show on ESPN. Hyatt would be Tennessee's first winner if he is able to beat out Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson.

Jalin Hyatt's Resume' compared to other Biletnikoff Finalists

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.