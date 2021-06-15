Vols WR Wideman No Longer With Team

Malachi Wideman was widely viewed as one of the biggest recruiting win's of Jeremy Pruitt's tenure. Tennessee went into the Sunshine State and poached one of the most highly sought-after two-sport stars in the country. Wideman, at the time, was being recruited to play football and basketball at the Power Five level.

After arriving at Tennessee, like most freshmen on the roster, Wideman was impacted by the setbacks of COVID-19. However, after the coaching change in Knoxville, many believed Wideman would be a potential breakout star in Josh Heupel's attacking-style system. For the majority of the spring, Wideman was a limited participant due to injury, but now, according to multiple sources, he is no longer with the team after not returning from the short break Tennessee had following the conclusion of spring practice. A program official confirmed that Wideman is no longer with the team at this time on Tuesday morning.

Wideman played in six games in 2020 as a reserve and only caught one pass during his true freshman season. Coming out of Venice High School (Fla.) Wideman was rated as the 117th overall player in the country in football, and he was rated as the 146th best player in basketball.

Tennessee has removed him from the 2021 roster currently, so it remains unclear if he will return to the team at this time or not, but the Vols are fully entrenched in off-season work at this time.

At this time, Wideman is not currently in the transfer portal, nor has he made any public statement regarding his future in sports.