VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing the 'Johnny Majors Classic'

Two 1-0 teams will face off in Neyland Stadium in a game that could very well go down to the wire.

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols tell you everything of significance you need to know heading into Tennessee's Week 2 matchup against Pitt. For Tennessee to secure a win, the passing game has to be clicking, the linebackers have to be making plays and, most importantly, Neyland has to be rocking. Listen for a full preview of the game along with the significance behind the game being dubbed the 'Johnny Majors Classic.'

