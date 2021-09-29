September 29, 2021
VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping Florida Loss, Looking Ahead to Mizzou

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols are back for another VR2 pod talking Week 4's loss, keys to a Week 5 win
The latest VR2 pod consists of Jack and Jake recapping the Vols 38-14 loss to Florida by examining both the positives and negatives. Emory Jones had a field day, but the first half defense showed some promise, and Hendon Hooker played well yet again. The upcoming matchup against Mizzou is a key one for Tennessee's bowl chances down the stretch, in addition to how they adapt in their second consecutive road game. Listen for Jake's insight on how the Vols can take advantage of the Mizzou defense on the ground, in addition to who Tennessee needs to watch out for on the Tiger offense. (Listen to the full pod below):

