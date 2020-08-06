Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Uncategorized
VR2
Football

Nigel Warrior Returns to Ravens Active Roster from COVID-19/Reserve List

Matthew Ray

On July 26th, it was reported that Nigel Warrior had been placed on the Ravens COVID-19/reserve list. A list designed for players who have either been exposed to the virus or tested postive. 

NFL insider, Tom Pelissero broke the news and wrote, ""These are the first six players to land on the new reserve/COVID-19 list, either after testing positive or being quarantined close contact with an infected person. With most veterans reporting Tuesday, there figure to be many more. Another part of the NFL’s new reality for 2020."

Following the report by Pelissero, Warrior updated his status with VR2 on SI by saying,"Thank you so much for your concern. I am well, and all is well. I also want to thank everyone that is concerned and care for my health. I will be fine and will make each and everyone that’s is behind me proud. Once again, thank you, and I couldn’t ask for better support . GBO." 

Late yesterday evening, the Ravens reported Warrior has been activated to return to their roster. 

The undrafted free agent will now get his opportunity to suit up in the NFL. 

This has been the best news for former Vols in the NFL in recent weeks, as Kahlil McKenzie, Alex Ellis, Dominick Wood-Anderson, Daniel Bituli, Eli Wolfe, and Rashaun Gaulden have all been waived or released by their respective teams. 

 Warrior finished 2019 with 60 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 7 passes defended for the Vols.

He was recently rated by Pro Football Focus as the highest graded NFL Rookie Safety with a grade of 90.1

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fox Sports Includes Tennessee in Preseason Top 25 Rankings

The Vols have been picking up some major steam lately.

Volunteer Country Staff

Just in: Vols Land Commitment from K JT Carver

Matthew Ray

ESPN Analyst Weighs-In on Hall of Fame Chances for Two Former Vols

Tennessee

Matthew Ray

SI All-American Ranks Vols Commit Campbell as No.2 H-TE in the Nation

Tennessee Vols commit Miles Campbell rated as Nation's No.2 H-TE

Matthew Ray

Gators Commit Chief Borders Talks Recruitment, Vols, and More

Gators Commit Chief Borders Talks Recruitment, Vols, and More

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vols PG Vescovi Makes Return to U.S.

Matthew Ray

Top Vols Target Khristian Zachary Updates Recruitment, More

Top Vols Target Khristian Zachary Updates Recruitment, More

Matthew Ray

SI All-American Gives Vol Commit Cody Brown High Praise

The SI All-American team gave a big honor to the future Tennessee back.

Volunteer Country Staff

All Day Tennessee Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Analysis: Pons Returns as Key Cog in Elite Vol Machine

The rising Vol senior has elected to return to Knoxville for his last year of eligibility. See what he brings to this season's Volunteer roster.

Brandon Martin