Nigel Warrior Returns to Ravens Active Roster from COVID-19/Reserve List

On July 26th, it was reported that Nigel Warrior had been placed on the Ravens COVID-19/reserve list. A list designed for players who have either been exposed to the virus or tested postive.

NFL insider, Tom Pelissero broke the news and wrote, ""These are the first six players to land on the new reserve/COVID-19 list, either after testing positive or being quarantined close contact with an infected person. With most veterans reporting Tuesday, there figure to be many more. Another part of the NFL’s new reality for 2020."

Following the report by Pelissero, Warrior updated his status with VR2 on SI by saying,"Thank you so much for your concern. I am well, and all is well. I also want to thank everyone that is concerned and care for my health. I will be fine and will make each and everyone that’s is behind me proud. Once again, thank you, and I couldn’t ask for better support . GBO."

Late yesterday evening, the Ravens reported Warrior has been activated to return to their roster.

The undrafted free agent will now get his opportunity to suit up in the NFL.

This has been the best news for former Vols in the NFL in recent weeks, as Kahlil McKenzie, Alex Ellis, Dominick Wood-Anderson, Daniel Bituli, Eli Wolfe, and Rashaun Gaulden have all been waived or released by their respective teams.

Warrior finished 2019 with 60 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 7 passes defended for the Vols.

He was recently rated by Pro Football Focus as the highest graded NFL Rookie Safety with a grade of 90.1