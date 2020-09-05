Nigel Warrior has been one of the talks of the Baltimore Ravens training camp, but it was still not enough, as it was just revealed that the Ravens released Warrior earlier today.

Warrior's news is a bit surprising, as multiple practice reports suggested that he was one of the standouts of Ravens camp. He recently intercepted Lamar Jackson during the Ravens first scrimmage, and it was widely believed that he would make the 53-man roster.

“Nigel Warrior – Tennessee Volunteer. Nigel’s a great kid, and right now, he’s just learning how to play football and trying to take that next step to try to get himself on the football team," Ravens pass defense coordinator Chris Hewett said last week.

Warrior's start to camp was pushed back after initially being placed on the reserve list for COVID-19 related concerns.

At the time, Warrior told VR2 on SI, "Thank you so much for your concern. I am well, and all is well. I also want to thank everyone that is concerned and care for my health. I will be fine and will make each and everyone that’s is behind me proud. Once again, thank you, and I couldn’t ask for better support. GBO."

Warrior will still have the opportunity to clear waivers and return to the practice squad for the Ravens, and potentially work his way onto the roster.

The Ravens also released former Tennessee Volunteer Eli Wolf earlier today, according to reports. Wolf was unable to overcome injuries to find a spot on the roster.