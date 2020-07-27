Nigel Warrior Updates Status After Report Reveals He was Placed on Ravens Reserve List for COVID-19

Earlier today, a report from Tom Pelissero, a reporter from NFL Network and NFL.com, revealed that former Tennessee Vols safety Nigel Warrior had been placed on the reserve list, according to the transaction wire.

Pelissero wrote, "Six NFL players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per today’s transaction wire."

Later Pelissero would write, "These are the first six players to land on the new reserve/COVID-19 list, either after testing positive or being quarantined close contact with an infected person. With most veterans reporting Tuesday, there figure to be many more. Another part of the NFL’s new reality for 2020."

Following the news, Warrior tweeted, "Where's the respect at?"

VR2 on SI was able to reach Warrior for comment, and he stated, "Thank you so much for your concern. I am well, and all is well. I also want to thank everyone that is concerned and care for my health. I will be fine and will make each and everyone that’s is behind me proud. Once again, thank you, and I couldn’t ask for better support . GBO."

Warrior was an undrafted free agent prior to signing with the Baltimore Ravens following the 2020 NFL Draft.

The fact he was not drafted was one of the surprises of the draft. Warrior finished 2019 with 60 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 7 passes defended.

He was recently rated by Pro Football Focus as the highest graded NFL Rookie Safety with a grade of 90.1