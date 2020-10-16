SI.com
Volunteer Country
WATCH: VFL Al Wilson gives electrifying speech to Tennessee players during campus visit

Jake Nichols

272 tackles. First team All-American. National champion.

Those are just a few words that describe former Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson, whose name rings synonymously with an image of Wilson in bulky shoulder pads, crashing through the line of scrimmage for a crucial third-down stop.

Wilson was nothing short of spectacular at Tennessee, serving as the team’s heartbeat and team captain before going on to an illustrious NFL career.

Unfortunately for the Vols, Wilson’s playing days are long over. But he did return to campus this week, and the VFL paid a visit to the current Vols at practice and in the facility.

Wilson also gave an electrifying speech, as he recounted days gone by but also encouraged the players that now sport the Power T.

“It’s up to you to set the standard,” Wilson said.

“One thing they knew: when you play Tennessee, you’re going to get smacked in the mouth on both sides of the ball, they’re gonna run the hell out of that football, and them boys on the defensive side are going to be comin’.”

Of course, those quotes are only part of this video that will get any Tennessee fan’s blood pumping. The full clip can be seen below:

As Wilson mentioned, he and a group of fellow VFL’s like Leonard Little and Jamal Lewis watch each game together. So one can be sure they’ll be watching this weekend, as the Vols take on Kentucky.

Kickoff is set for noon eastern in Knoxville, and the game can be watched on the SEC Network.

