Watch: Alvin Kamara punches in first touchdown in Allegiant Stadium history

Alvin Kamara is no stranger to big moments.

While some will argue he didn't get enough of them at Tennessee, most can agree he's become an elite back in his time in the NFL.

After signing a contract extension with the Saints just days before their 2020 debut, Kamara is living up to his billing again on Monday Night Football.

The Saints are facing the Las Vegas Raiders, and the game is being held at the Raiders' new home, Allegiant Stadium.

Naturally, Kamara became the first to christen the new venue, as the former Vol punched in the stadium's first touchdown from one yard out.

Watch the full play below:

He also added an ensuing two-point conversion, but the play was called back for a penalty.

No matter how the rest of this year goes for Kamara, this moment should be one he'll remember.