Watch: An Inside Look at Vols RB Coach Jerry Mack in Latest Edition of 'Mic'd Up'

When Josh Heupel was looking for a running backs coach as he built his offensive staff at Tennessee, he wanted someone with diverse background and knowledge base. Enter Jerry Mack. Mack, a Tennessee native, has been all across the country as a position coach, coordinator, and head coach, in varying offensive systems.

When Heupel called Mack, the opportunity to return to his home state and coach at the SEC level was too much for him to pass up.

"The opportunity to come to the SEC and work at the University of Tennessee, me being from the state of Tennessee, I also knew what kind of program this was, but when you get a chance in this profession to work with the people — because it's all about the people in the building, when it's all said and done," Mack told reporters earlier this year. "I think the people in the building are what's really important, and that's one thing that kind of swayed my weight to head this way."

"Coach (Heupel) gave me a call, probably at the beginning of a couple of weeks ago, and he was looking for a person with a diverse background, and my background has been in a pro-style system," Mack recalled. "It's been in a spread system, and then, also, great ties to the state recruiting — and not just the state recruiting. Also, just the Southeast and part of the United States recruiting. That's where a lot of my connections and a lot of my relationships are built, so I think it was just a perfect fit."

Mack's diverse experience was the ideal pairing with his inherited running back room at Tennessee, which is diverse in skillset with guys known for their speed, power, and all-around athleticism. His first spring as the running back's coach is in the books, and Tennessee offered an inside look at his coaching philosophy in the latest edition of "Mic'd Up." You can watch the clip below.