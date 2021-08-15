Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Watch: Bryce Thompson Nabs First NFL Interception

Author:
Publish date:

Another former Vol is already turning heads in the off-season. Undrafted free agent Bryce Thompson found his way onto the field on Saturday for the New Orleans Saints, and it did not take Thompson long to record his first NFL interception. 

Thompson joins former Tennessee standouts Marquez Callaway and Shy Tuttle as undrafted free agents making a name for themselves in the Big Easy.

Tennessee Bio: “Veteran lockdown cornerback who finished his career with 32 games played and 28 starts for the Vols … Was the first player in Tennessee history to wear No. 0 after making the switch from No. 20 in the summer of 2020 ... Holds the single-game school record for interceptions with eight other players, a mark he achieved with three picks against UAB in 2019 … Had eight career interceptions – three in each of his first two seasons and two in 2020 ... Forced 10 turnovers during his career with eight picks and two forced fumbles … Tallied 19 passed defended, 102 tackles, including eight tackles for loss … A freshman All-America selection in his first season after a productive high school career in South Carolina.”

DBC36E11-4233-4A62-A943-79BDF26A57B2
Football

Watch: Bryce Thompson Nabs First NFL Interception

EF3E3F38-ED1C-43C7-A640-699C1913236A
Football

Notes & Observations From Practice No.9 of Fall Camp

KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Watch: Tennessee Returns to the Practice Field on Saturday Morning

AE00E807-8EB1-424E-976E-E5534039BAB2
Recruiting

Elite DT Nolen Talks Opportunity to Play Inside Neyland Stadium, Recruitment

C0B3DB01-5B67-4476-890C-8584446F0E6E
Football

Tennessee to honor four trailblazers with statue unveiling before Thursday night kickoff against Bowling Green

Walter Nolen
Recruiting

Top Vols Target Nolen Set to Play in Neyland Stadium on Friday Night

Jerry Mack
Football

Vols' Running Backs Building Cohesion, Depth Under Jerry Mack This Fall

0A5A2853-8B4E-435D-A7F6-D2B4A8096275
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Discusses Tennessee's First Scrimmage of the Fall