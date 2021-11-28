Watch: Cedric Tillman and Jabari Small Meet With Media

Cedric Tillman and Jabari Small eclipsed the century mark in the Vols' 45-21 win over Vanderbilt in the final week of the regular season.

Neither took part in senior day activities, but the offensive performance each displayed were huge for Tennessee in the win.

Cedric Tillman became the first Volunteer wideout to record a touchdown in six consecutive games since Joey Kent in 1995, and Jabari Small became the first Volunteer rusher to record back-to-back games with two or more rushing touchdowns since Alvin Kamara in November of 2016.

Tillman and Small talked their football futures, growing this season as players, Hendon Hooker and more in the video above.