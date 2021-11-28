Watch: Hendon Hooker and Theo Jackson Address Media After Senior Night

Theo Jackson put the Vols on the scoreboard lightning quick with a pick-six on Vanderbilt's first drive, his first of his five-year career in orange and white, and it was also Jackson's first interception on the season.

Hendon Hooker played a clean game in his final showing of the regular season.

In the post-game press conference, Jackson touched on the feeling of having just played his final game as a Vol in Neyland and what it meant to get a pick-six.

Hooker talked his plans for the future, providing very little update. But, it is worth noting Hooker did not take part in Senior Day activities.

Hooker and Jackson's full post-game availability is in the video above.