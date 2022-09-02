Watch: Hendon Hooker, Tamarion McDonald and Jalin Hyatt React to Vols' 59-10 Win Over Ball State

Tennessee Football players Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and Tamarion McDonald met with the media in a press conference setting following UT's dominant 59-10 win over Ball State to begin the season.

Hooker was productive in his season debut, throwing for 200+ yards and accounting for four total touchdowns.

McDonald and Hyatt jumpstarted the game for the Volunteers, with the Memphis native McDonald sparking the Tennessee defense with an interception on the first play of the game.

Hyatt was next in line to get his moment, receiving a 23-yard touchdown from Hendon Hooker on Tennessee's first offensive play of the contest.

All three players' post-game media availabilities can be watched above.