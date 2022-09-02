Skip to main content

Watch: Hendon Hooker, Tamarion McDonald and Jalin Hyatt React to Vols' 59-10 Win Over Ball State

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee Football players Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and Tamarion McDonald met with the media in a press conference setting following UT's dominant 59-10 win over Ball State to begin the season. 

Hooker was productive in his season debut, throwing for 200+ yards and accounting for four total touchdowns. 

McDonald and Hyatt jumpstarted the game for the Volunteers, with the Memphis native McDonald sparking the Tennessee defense with an interception on the first play of the game. 

Hyatt was next in line to get his moment, receiving a 23-yard touchdown from Hendon Hooker on Tennessee's first offensive play of the contest. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All three players' post-game media availabilities can be watched above. 

2F4E4482-82E6-4DE9-9182-CBD599A399A5
Football

Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee's Win Over Ball State

By Jack Foster
IMG_8214 2
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Recaps Tennessee's Season Opening Win Over Ball State

By Jack Foster
5F29A248-3937-407F-9013-FA35DB2126CE
Football

Game Balls: Tennessee vs. Ball State

By Jack Foster
71839C90-9C53-482F-9D22-D49C957A5A90
Football

Look: First Half Photos of Tennessee-Ball State

By Matt Ray
C85D73F2-0B16-4A32-8E09-EA57A83C29A6
Football

Halftime Thoughts: Vols With Big Lead Over Ball State

By Jack Foster
USATSI_17451363_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Vols Score First Touchdown of 2022

By Jack Foster
USATSI_18964770_168390308_lowres
Football

Tennessee vs. Ball State: Live Updates, Score, Game Notes

By Jack Foster
USATSI_18877423_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Vols Will Be Without Veteran LB Against Ball State

By Matt Ray