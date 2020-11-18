Watch: Highlights as Vols Continue Preparing for Auburn

Tennessee continued preparing for Auburn on Tuesday evening. Earlier this week, Jeremy Pruitt said on the Tigers, "I'd like to focus on Auburn and looking at these guys as a team. To me it starts offensively with their quarterback, Bo Nix. He's a guy I'm very familiar with. His grandfather and my dad used to coach together, so I've known his family for a very long time. I think he's playing really good football. They have three really good wide receivers who have lots of experience playing on the outside. They have a stable of running backs. They play a couple of guys at tight end and they're big across the front. After going against Coach (Gus) Malzahn over the years, they clearly play with really up-tempo different looks and spread you across the field. You have to keep your edges on the defense and eliminate explosive plays. You have to make them drive the ball through you. Defensively, Kevin Steele is a guy that I worked with many years ago. He's a good friend of mine. They play a lot of man-to-man and mix it up defensively. They create negative plays. They play fast and hard. They've been really opportunistic over the course of the year. I think they're one of the better special team units we've played. They've blocked a couple of punts. They've been explosive in the kickoff return game. They've got good specialists, so it will be a tremendous challenge.

This past week our team was really disappointed about not getting a chance to play. I thought we put three really good consecutive practices together. Harrison Bailey had a really good week along with (Brian) Mauer and J.T. (Shrout). It was good to get Jimmy Calloway, Jimmy Holiday and Malachi Wideman extra reps. We helped them start understanding how to run routes against certain coverages and the details of being able to do it. Being able to have a chance for Tee (Martin) and Coach (Jim) Chaney to coach these guys was really good from a throw game standpoint. It was a really good chance for us to get healthy. I feel like our football team is the healthiest it's been in a while."