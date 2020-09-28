Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's First Press Conference of Missouri Week

You can watch Jeremy Pruitt's full press conference from Monday in the video above. Pruitt addressed multiple aspects of his team.

He said during his opening statement:

"After watching the ballgame, I think what I said after the game was pretty spot on. When you look at us in all three phases, just starting with the kicking game, I thought there were times in the game where we won the vertical field position, especially on our punt team and punt return, kickoff, and kickoff coverage. But we had a bad snap on a punt, and we missed a field goal that, probably if we kicked it straight, should've been blocked. So things that we can't have happen. We're fortunate that we didn't get one blocked in the game. It's something that we really have to address and improve on moving forward.

Offensively, felt like we were a little bit hot and cold. We were very poor on third down, something that has to be addressed. We have to be able to finish blockers. Got to understand the down and distances as a running back. A couple of times, I felt like we ran sideways at running back instead of hitting the ball up in there and taking what we got. Possibly being in third-and-short, instead it's third-and-two or three, which is a big difference when it comes to third down or the possibility of making it four-down territory, but we did create explosive plays on offense. There were times we moved the ball at will, but we've got to create some consistency there. The No. 1 thing, we didn't turn the football over offensively, which, in my opinion, is why we won the football game.

Defensively, again, kind of the same thing. You know there are a couple of times we felt like we should've got off the field on third down. Several times we were a little bit out of place. We've got to be able to make the other team beat us. Something that we've got to improve on this week.

If you look at Missouri, just watching the game they played against Alabama, they won the second half. I know the game didn't start off the way they wanted to, but if you watch how they play, they played extremely hard. They were aggressive. They created problems in all three phases. So it will be a tremendous challenge for us as we move forward."