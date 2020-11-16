Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Monday Press Conference Ahead of Auburn
Matthew Ray
Jeremy Pruitt talks with the media ahead of Saturday's contest against Auburn, which you can watch in the video above.
Matthew Ray
Jeremy Pruitt talks with the media ahead of Saturday's contest against Auburn, which you can watch in the video above.
What does 2022 Vols target Ty Simpson think of Tennessee’s offense? What does he like from Clemson and Alabama? How does he answer the bell as a leader, even when injured? All those questions and more are answered here.
Jake Nichols
2021 Tennessee kicker commit J.T. Carver has worked with former Vols kicker James Wilhoit for three years. Hear what he had to say on that relationship, teammate Ty Simpson, and much more after the final game of his senior season.
Jake Nichols