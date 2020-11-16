SI.com
Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Monday Press Conference Ahead of Auburn

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt talks with the media ahead of Saturday's contest against Auburn, which you can watch in the video above.

Vols DB Shamburger Not Expected to Play the Rest of 2020 Season

Matthew Ray

Just In: Vols Announce New Date for Tennessee-Memphis Basketball Game at Bridgestone Arena

Matthew Ray

Could Will Muschamp Be An Option for Jeremy Pruitt's Staff?

Matthew Ray

Vols Open As Double-Digit Underdogs to Auburn

Matthew Ray

Vols Freshman DB Becoming More of A Factor Coming Off Of Injury, Jeremy Pruitt Provides Update

Matthew Ray

2022 Tennessee target Ty Simpson talks Vols offense, recruitment, Mr. Football, gritty leadership and more

What does 2022 Vols target Ty Simpson think of Tennessee’s offense? What does he like from Clemson and Alabama? How does he answer the bell as a leader, even when injured? All those questions and more are answered here.

Jake Nichols

2021 Vols kicking commit J.T. Carver talks Vols special teams, relationships with Wilhoit and Simpson and what’s next at Tennessee

2021 Tennessee kicker commit J.T. Carver has worked with former Vols kicker James Wilhoit for three years. Hear what he had to say on that relationship, teammate Ty Simpson, and much more after the final game of his senior season.

Jake Nichols

Elite Vols LB Target Mondon Breaks Down Recruitment Just Days Before Announcing Decision

Dale Dowden

Just In: Vols Ink Signature of Nation's Top 2021 PG Kennedy Chandler

Matthew Ray

Report: Eight Vols Assistant Coaches Reject Salary Cut Proposed by AD During Pandemic

Volunteer Country Staff

