Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference to Kick Off Arkansas Week

Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers (2-3) will travel to Fayeteville on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET kick-off against Arkansas (2-3). The match-up will be featured on the SEC Network.

Jeremy Pruitt was available to the media today for the first time since last week, and he updated the status of his team and several other key topics during the Zoom session. You can watch Pruitt's full media availability in the video above.