    • November 28, 2021
    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media After Final Regular Season Game

    Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel addressed the media after the Vols' 45-21 win over Vanderbilt.
    The Tennessee Vols improved to 7-5 to close out the regular season with a 45-21 win over Vanderbilt in Neyland Stadium. 

    On Senior Night, the Vol seniors went out on a high note not only for this game, but for the season as well as a bowl game awaits.

    Head coach Josh Heupel addressed the media following the win, and his full post-game availability is in the video above. 

