Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media During Open Week

The Tennessee Volunteers football head coach Josh Heupel noted in his post-game press conference following the Alabama loss that this team desperately needed a bye-week to become healthier.

Fast forward to Wednesday, and Heupel has the same message. Though he did not provide any specific injury updates on the offensive line, Theo Jackson, etc., he stated that the roster is the thinnest he has ever coached due to injuries.

For more updates on the team's status along with how Heupel plans to spend his bye-week Saturday, watch the video above.

