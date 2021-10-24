Watch: Josh Heupel Discusses Loss to Alabama

Tennessee went on the road and battled No. 4 Alabama until late in the second half before the Crimson Tide pulled away 52-24. Following the loss, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media and talked about the Vols' performance, injuries and more.

Heupel's full post-game availability can be watched above, and his opening statement, which was missed to due a technical error with the post game zoom can be viewed below.

Opening Statement:



“Disappointed with the outcome of the football game. Obviously, I felt like going into the fourth quarter we had an opportunity to compete and find a way to win the football game. I’m proud of the effort and strain that our guys played with all night long. We just didn't play smart enough, in particular on the offensive side of the ball."

“I thought after the first quarter, give credit to Alabama’s defense too, we did things that hurt us and put us in a tough position. Obviously, we didn’t find a way to run the football effectively and efficiently throughout the course of the football game. At times, we operated well in the passing game, just not consistently enough in that part of the game."

“Special teams did a really nice job. Those guys competed and played extremely well."

“Defensively, it just felt like in the fourth quarter, being on the field that long, they just ran out of gas. Defensively there were a lot of things I was proud of throughout the course of the game.”

