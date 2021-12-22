Skip to main content
    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media For Final Time Before the Holidays

    Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel talked to the media on Wednesday ahead of the holidays and their trip to Nashville.
    Author:

    The Tennessee Volunteers (7-5) will head to Nashville to take on Purdue (8-4) in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Wednesday, December 30 at 2:00 p.m. CT. Ahead of the Vols trip to Nashville early next week for pre-bowl practices and prep and, of course, the holidays this weekend, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media. 

    Heupel talked Christmas traditions, Hendon Hooker, how COVID-19 has affected his team thus far, Warren Burrell's growth and more. 

    Heupel on his major Christmas tradition: 'This afternoon I'll grab my daughter, potentially my son but definitely my daughter, and we will go Christmas shopping for my wife. That is the number one checklist item I have to get done before the 25th. 

    Heupel's entire Wednesday media availability is in the video above. 

