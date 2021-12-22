Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media For Final Time Before the Holidays

The Tennessee Volunteers (7-5) will head to Nashville to take on Purdue (8-4) in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Wednesday, December 30 at 2:00 p.m. CT. Ahead of the Vols trip to Nashville early next week for pre-bowl practices and prep and, of course, the holidays this weekend, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media.

Heupel talked Christmas traditions, Hendon Hooker, how COVID-19 has affected his team thus far, Warren Burrell's growth and more.

Heupel on his major Christmas tradition: 'This afternoon I'll grab my daughter, potentially my son but definitely my daughter, and we will go Christmas shopping for my wife. That is the number one checklist item I have to get done before the 25th.

Heupel's entire Wednesday media availability is in the video above.