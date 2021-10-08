Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses the Media for the Final Time Ahead of South Carolina

Josh Heupel's Tennessee (3-2, 1-1) football team is set to take on South Carolina on Saturday at Noon ET on ESPN. The Volunteers will look to improve towards bowl eligibility and keep building on the momentum they sustained in a 62-24 route over Missouri last weekend.

The Vols will debut new black jerseys for the noon kickoff against the Gamecocks, as they look to bring more energy into Neyland Stadium for the home SEC opener. Yesterday afternoon, Heupel met with the media for the final time, which you can watch in the video above. Below are players to watch for each side.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker has thrown for 838 yards (167.6 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 68.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 216 rushing yards (43.2 ypg) on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tiyon Evans' team-high 367 rushing yards (73.4 per game) have come on 57 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Jabari Small has rushed for 232 yards (46.4 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.

Velus Jones Jr.'s 239 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 16 receptions and two touchdowns.

JaVonta Payton has collected 177 receiving yards (35.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in eight passes this year.

Cedric Tillman's 10 grabs have netted him 151 yards (30.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Luke Doty has 566 passing yards (113.2 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 58.8% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 22 times for 167 yards (33.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Juju McDowell has rushed for 150 yards (30.0 per game) on 33 carries.

Josh Vann's 332 receiving yards (66.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks has collected 155 receiving yards (31.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.

Jaheim Bell's six grabs have netted him 102 yards (20.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

