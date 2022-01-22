Skip to main content

Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Vol Nation During BasketVols Top-25 Showdown Against LSU

Tennessee and LSU are locked in a battle at Thompson-Boling Arena, and during the first half of the game, Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel addressed Vol Nation to talk about his first year and excitement for the future on Rocky Top. You can watch the video above and below. 

Heupel addressed the Big Orange Faithful in front of a loaded group of recruits currently visiting for the Vols first Junior Day of the year. 

The group includes double-digit targets that are at the top of Tennessee's recruiting board. 

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

FJvlibsWUAI0b0_
