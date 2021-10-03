Watch: Josh Heupel Delivers Message to His Team After Offensive Explosion Against Missouri

Tennessee delivered a historic offensive explosion today against Missouri as the Vols prevailed 62-24 against the host Tigers. Following the win, Josh Heupel delivered a message to his team about their preparation during the week, execution, and the expectations he has for them, which you can watch in the video below.

“Obviously excited about what our football team did for most of the 60 minutes today," Heupel told reporters following the victory. "I told them after the ballgame how you practice and how you prepare, in particular the last 48 hours (before a game), shows up on the field. And we were our best that we’ve been since I’ve been here. Excited for the guys. This is one that was important to our program as we continue to grow and build. Thought offense and defense did a ton of really good things in the first half and most of the second half, too. There are some things we have to clean up on special teams, but a ton of positives here. Good win for our program and an opportunity for us to grow. Guys need to enjoy this one today and move on and get better and get ready for the next one.”

Tennessee will head back home to play South Carolina on October 9th. During the contest, the Vols will honor Al Wilson who will be inducted into the college football hall of fame later this year.

The Vols will look to improve to 4-2 and work towards bowl eligibility.