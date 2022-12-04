Skip to main content

Watch: Josh Heupel Discusses Clemson, Orange Bowl Selection

Tennessee and Clemson are now on a collision course for December 30th at 8pm ET. The two teams were officially selected by the Orange Bowl earlier today, and following the selection, both Head Coaches met with the media for a virtual press conference to discuss their team's selection, their opponent and more. You can watch Dabo Swinney, who kicked off the press conferences, by clicking here. You can watch Heupel's press conference in the video above. 

