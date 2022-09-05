Skip to main content

Watch: Josh Heupel Meets With Media to Kickoff Pitt Week

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media this afternoon to kickoff Pitt week, discussing his team's status now that they are a few days removed from the Ball State game.

Heupel went into depth on how he thought the left tackles performed Thursday, but most notably the Tennessee head coach discussed the troubles of Pitt and what they bring to the table. 

Pittsburgh narrowly defeated West Virginia in Week 1, winning 38-31 on a pick six to seal the contest. 

Heupel's entire Monday press conference is above. 

Video credit: UT Athletics Football Communications

