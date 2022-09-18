Skip to main content

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Blowout Win Over Akron

Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media following the Vols' 63-6 win over Akron to discuss what he saw from his team in the victory. 

Heupel also touched on the injury news for Jabari Small and Cedric Tillman who each left the contest and did not return. Small's injury did not seem as serious as Tillman's, as the running back remained dressed and on the sidelines the rest of the way. 

The Tennessee head coach finished his press conference looking ahead to Florida week and discussing what that means for preparation.

Heupel's entire post-game press conference is in the video above. 

