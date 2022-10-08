Skip to main content

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Vols Blowout Win at LSU

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee’s Head Coach discusses the Vols 40-13 rout of LSU in Death Valley. 

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI doesPodcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Daleand Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

A19326F9-2E3D-49F5-B5DB-668A9D4A072F
Football

Game Balls: Multiple Vols Show Out in Win Over LSU

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19197869_168390308_lowres
Football

Halftime Thoughts: No.8 Tennessee-No.25 LSU

By Matt Ray
8771BCF4-39E6-4BE0-A9D6-388BD1FFDC4F
Football

No. 8 Tennessee @ No. 25 LSU: Live Updates, Score, Game Notes

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19069739_168390308_lowres
Football

Who's In, Who's Out for No.8 Tennessee Against No.25 LSU

By Matt Ray
A79684CD-920D-45EF-B305-807E1C672751
Football

Bold Predictions: No.8 Tennessee-No.25 LSU

By Matt Ray, Jack Foster and Eric Woods
USATSI_19069692_168390308_lowres
Football

Staff Predictions: No.8 Tennessee-No.25 LSU

By Matt Ray, Jack Foster and Eric Woods
USATSI_19072496_168390308_lowres
Football

Players to Know From No.25 LSU Against No.8 Tennessee

By Matt Ray
D8B213D3-3797-4964-BFB7-45F95A41C0D5
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Previews LSU Before Vols Hit the Road

By Jack Foster