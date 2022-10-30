Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Vols' Blowout Win Over Kentucky

Tennessee got started early in Neyland Stadium on Saturday night with a 55-yard touchdown from Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt.

The play was the fifth from scrimmage for the UT offense, and Kentucky found themselves trailing by seven less than 90 seconds into the game.

Kentucky's second drive on offense was a thing of beauty, ending in a Chris Rodriguez rushing score. But that was the only good part of Kentucky's overall sloppy performance in the blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday.

The Vols move to 8-0 on the season with the 44-6 win over the SEC East rival, all but punching their ticket to being a Top-4 team when the College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday.

UT's defense had arguably their best performance in the Josh Heupel era, and Tennessee's explosive offense came to play once again.

