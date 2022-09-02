Watch: Josh Heupel Recaps Tennessee's Season Opening Win Over Ball State

Tennessee Vols Football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media following Tennessee's season-opening win over Ball State.

Heupel raved about his wide receiver room's performance and shared his thoughts on the standout play from Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III.

Heupel was overall pleased with the Big Orange's effort in the week one win but knows there are some things that have to be tuned up ahead of their matchup with Pitt next weekend.

Heupel's entire post-game availability can be watched above.