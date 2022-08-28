Watch: Lane Kiffin Face Cutout Used as Bullseye for Mustard Bottle Throwing at Smokies Game

If you're a fan of Tennessee Football, you know Lane Kiffin.

And chances are you're not a fan of the Mississippi Football head coach.

Tennessee fans have made their disdain for Kiffin clear over the years, especially last year when a fan threw a golf ball at Kiffin during the Tennessee-Ole Miss game in Neyland Stadium. Also during that game, what would become an infamous mustard bottle was thrown on to the sidelines of Shields-Watkins Field.

A Mustard bottle made its return to a field in East Tennessee last night at Smokies Stadium, where Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs AA affiliate) fans were seen throwing a mustard bottle at a cutout of Lane Kiffin's face that was on a skeleton sitting on a chair.

One particular video was released by Tennessee Smokies Twitter page that showed a kid rifling a mustard bottle at Kiffin's face, hitting it so hard that the entire head came off the skeleton.

The video went crazy on social media, with Tennessee fans eating up the content and Ole Miss fans getting into the mix as well.

But the most popular account that got in on the fun was none other than Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin has been seen engaging with the hatred from Tennessee Football fans on Twitter plenty of times, and it happened again with the Smokies video.

The rivalry between Kiffin and the Tennessee fanbase continues to create hilarious content that shows no time of slowing down anytime soon.

And it's even better that both coaches engage with it, as Kiffin is really active on social media and Josh Heupel brought up the golf ball incident at SEC Media Days.

Photo Credit: Dale Zanine