Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Friday Press Conference

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt fielded numerous questions today, and he also announced that he had elected to cancel practice today in an attempt to mitigate a potential spread of COVID-19.

Pruitt said to open the press conference:

"We’ve had six really good practices. Obviously, the last couple we’ve had a chance to put pads on. It’s been good for our guys, been good for our coaching staff, so a lot of really good work, lots of competition. When you put pads on you get an opportunity to finish blocks, you get an opportunity to thud guys in practice, lot more emphasis on ball security, getting balls out. Had a chance to really work a lot on Wednesday on special teams. Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of rain here for a couple of practices and have not had a chance to get out there and kick balls, operation with the specialists, field balls, so that was really good. We’ve got to continue to be able to do that. We feel like we have really good specialists, guys that can create explosive plays in the return game, so getting a chance to do that has been good to get out there and get going to do it.

Today, we elected not to practice. As you guys know, we continue to constantly test within our program and we have really had very good results the entire time with the exception of, like I said before, when I gave them eight days off for the Fourth of July. But this week, we had a few more positive tests, so I elected to shut practice down. We retested everybody again this morning to see where we’re at. Our No. 1 priority here is to be able to protect everybody associated with our program and that’s what we’re going to continue to do. As we get the results back, we’ll see exactly where we’re at and we’ll start practice up accordingly.”

Pruitt also added that Deangelo Gibbs would not play this fall. He said, "As far as Deangelo Gibbs, Deangelo has elected not to play this fall. He’s going to focus on his academics. He’s still with our team and he continues to do a really good job academically, but he’s going to sit this fall out.”

You can watch the full availability in the video above.

