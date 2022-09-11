Skip to main content

Watch: Tennessee Celebrates Win Over Pitt

The Vols pulled off one of the biggest wins of the Josh Heupel era with a 34-27 overtime win over No. 17 Pittsburgh on the road Saturday.

Tennessee made their fair share of mistakes, but a great Hendon Hooker to Cedric Tillman touchdown and defensive hold in overtime sealed it for the Big Orange. 

The win is a massive one for the program, and the team celebrated on the field of Acrisure Stadium afterwards. 

Above and below are videos from Volunteer Country's Matthew Ray following the second win over a ranked team in the Josh Heupel era. 

