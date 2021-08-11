Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: Tennessee freshman DB Christian Charles talks ‘different grind’ of fall camp, progression from spring and more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — By the end of Tennessee’s 2021 spring practice, Christian Charles had already become a name to remember. 

He made a one-handed grab in the Vols’ open practice, performed well in the spring game and seemed well-adjusted to college football.

But nothing could adequately prepare him for the rigors of a fall camp in the SEC.

“It’s a completely different grind,” Charles said Tuesday during his first media availability as a Vol. “It’s like working a 12-hour shift every single day.”

That grind is both mental and physical, Charles said, as each player goes through a mandatory post-practice cold tub period before going into hyper-focused film room sessions and meetings.

“That’s been the biggest difference for me,” he said of the meetings. “I’ve never been through something like this.”

But those meetings are also where Charles’ spring practice reps have paid dividends, as he’s starting to grasp the Vols’ schemes rather than having to learn them on the fly.

For more on the freshman’s adjustments, what position he’ll play and even a look into his offensive past, check out the video above.

