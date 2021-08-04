Watch: Tennessee Hits The Practice Field For Day 1 of Fall Camp

Tennessee returned to the practice field today. You can watch the highlights in the video above.

"In less than a month we get a chance to run out in that stadium and have an opportunity to play in front of our fans," Heupel said yesterday . "I know I'm excited. I know our players are, too. (We're) looking forward to getting on the field tomorrow morning and getting training camp started, and (we're) excited to continue to build the culture that we want to be here at Tennessee individually and collectively as a football team





"I think we have a greater understanding and are doing things at a much higher level than we were when we ended, and certainly from when we began here last winter and spring." Heupel said. "All of our players have had a chance to grow tremendously in understanding who we are and what we're doing – by skill set, fundamentals and technique, by strength, power and speed and the growth that they've made inside of our offseason summer conditioning program – but then also being able to read and digest everything that we're doing in our playbooks in all three phases of the game."

