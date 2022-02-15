Watch: Tennessee Introduces QB Tayven Jackson in 'First and Ten' Series

Tennessee quarterback signee Tayven Jackson was one of several members of the 2022 recruiting class to come to Knoxville as an early enrollee. Earlier today, the Tennessee Football twitter page introduced the new quarterback through a series called "First and Ten." You can view the video below.

Jackson will join Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton as the scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, and he is player the Vols were high on since initially evaluating him last winter.

"First thing Tayven is going to bring is a winning attitude," Quarterback's coach Joey Halzle said after Jackson signed with Tennessee. "He has won two straight state championship and hasn't lost a football game in two years. Smooth athlete. Raw in his development. A guy that is a three-sport guy. State champion also in basketball. A guy that ran track on a whim this spring and won state in the 400. Just a natural athlete in every respect of the game. Tayven is extremely smooth in the way he operates. He can make throws off schedule. He can make them off base from awkward body positions. He can just really do everything athletic at a high level. Some things that stand out to me (when watching his tape) are just one how incredibly smooth he is up top. As he moves around in the pocket, his upper body stays calm and keeps a good base.

Jackson will benefit from getting a jump on his development at Tennessee, and he will have a lot of eyes upon him going into Spring practice, as the hope is that he will be the quarterback of the future for the Vols.