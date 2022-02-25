Skip to main content

Watch: Tennessee Introduces RB Justin Williams in 'First and Ten' Series

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee running back signee Justin Williams was one of several members of the 2022 recruiting class to come to Knoxville as an early enrollee. Earlier today, the Tennessee Football twitter page introduced the new running back through a series called "First and Ten." You can view the video below. 

 "First thing, power and speed combination," running backs coach Jerry Mack said about Williams after he signed with Tennessee. "When you look at Justin's physical attributes, his size, he will automatically step into the room and be one of the most powerful backs we instantaneously have. It is just a compliment to the type of program he comes from, you know, Tennessee has a long tradition of getting great backs out of the state of Georgia, and this is going to continue that tradition. I think the balance Justin has, obviously he has big play potential every time he touches the ball, but one of the things you really enjoy when you watch his film is the power and strength. He has the ability to break those profile tackles from the side, but at the same time, you can see that balance. Even when he gets hit, he is able to get pad plus two, and that means he can get more yards after contact. That is one thing at this level, especially in this league, you are going to have to have the ability to do. When you get a chance to meet Justin, it is like talking to a grown man that has been doing this for ten or fifteen years. He has a certain sense of maturity. He has a certain sense of presence. When he walks into the room, you know he means business, and that is going to be a trickle-down effect, and it is going to be able to enhance our room."

Williams will benefit from getting a jump on his development at Tennessee, and he will have a lot of eyes upon him going into Spring practice, as he could push for reps early on. 

