    December 30, 2021
    Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of Bowl Game

    The Vols have officially released their hype video for the Music City Bowl against Purdue. Watch below.
    The Tennessee Volunteers (7-5, 4-4 SEC) are set to take on Purdue (8-4, 6-3 B10) in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Thursday afternoon. 

    The Vols enter the game coming off of an impressive regular season in the first year of head coach Josh Heupel, as Heupel lead the Big Orange to a record that is better than Derek Dooley, Butch Jones or Jeremy Pruitt had in their first year. 

    With many seniors playing their last game as Vols and the game taking place in Tennessee, the anticipation is through the roof. 

    And to make Vol Nation scoot even further to the edge of their seats, Tennessee released a two-and-a-half minute hype video to get the orange blood flowing before kickoff. 

    Tennessee and Purdue kickoff at 2:00 p.m. CT in Nissan Stadium, as the Vols and Boilermakers look to take home the Music City gold on Thursday. 

    FDjzTJFWYAE85C6
    Football

    Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of Bowl Game

