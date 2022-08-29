Watch: Tennessee Releases Week One Hype Video

The University of Tennessee Football Social Media team has released another gem for the Tennessee fans to enjoy, as Tennessee Football Twitter released a Week One hype video last night.

(Watch below)

The hype video adds to the unbelievable amount of hype and excitement for the 2022 Vols to kickoff their season this Thursday against Ball State.

Year two with Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker has everyone on their seat to watch the Big Orange take the gridiron this year, as the ceiling for Tennessee is higher than it's been in years.

The Volunteers and Cardinals will officially begin their respective seasons Thursday September 1 at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis of the Knoxville News Sentinel