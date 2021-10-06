October 6, 2021
Watch: Tennessee Unveils Alternate Uniform Combo

Tennessee has officially revealed the 'all black' alternate uniform combo
Author:
Publish date:

The Tennessee Football Twitter page officially unveiled the new uniforms via the tweet below:

It has not been made official which game the Vols will sport their new uniforms on the field, but this weekend's date with South Carolina appears to be most likely. 

This has been something expected as Josh Heupel has been publicly open about doing this. 

“As we move forward, it may be different opportunities as far as what the uniform looks like when you run out on the field,” Heupel said earlier this year . “Look good, feel good, play good. We want to create a positive player experience from the moment that they step on campus until they're done but have a long-term relationship with them that lasts forever.”

