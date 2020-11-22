SI.com
Volunteer Country
WATCH: Bryce Thompson snags his first INT of 2020 season

Jake Nichols

Turnovers have been few and far between for Tennessee’s defense this season.

But during the Vols’ matchup at no. 23 Auburn on Saturday, Tennessee safety Bryce Thompson made a spectacular play to add to the secondary stat sheet.

Thompson made an excellent play on the ball, keying on Tigers QB Bo Nix before sliding in front of the receiver to pick off a potential Auburn touchdown pass in the end zone.

The interception shows why Jeremy Pruitt has Thompson playing in the middle for the Vols’ defense, as he can shift to either side of the field to make a play.

Watch the pick below:

