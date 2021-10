Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans breaks away for a long score to put the Vols up 21-3 against Mizzou

Earlier this week, Tiyon Evans told the media, "I feel like we're fixing to have some fun, most definitely," Evans also noted, "We're fixing to open up this offense and show what we really can do."

And No. 8 could not have been more right.

Up 14-3, Tennessee started their third drive on their own 8-yard line, and Evans took the first-down carry to the house. Watch below:

Tennessee now leads the Missouri Tigers 21-3 with still a few minutes remaining in the first quarter.