Watch: Top Vols Target Walter Nolen Scores Rushing Touchdown

It has been slow on the recruiting from for Tennessee in the 2022 cycle, but Powell (Tenn.) defensive lineman Walter Nolen has remained the top overall priority.

Tonight, the 6’4,305lbs defensive lineman converted to running back for a play and pounded in a touchdown run against highly ranked Oak Ridge (Tenn.), which you can watch below.

This isn’t the first time this week Nolen has shown off his versatility, as another Twitter video shows him winning a 1v1 40-yard dash, which comes as no surprise given the fact that Nolen has ran a sub-5.0 laser timed 40-yard dash on more than one occasion.

Nolen is currently rated as the No.2 overall prospect by Sports Illustrated. Below is Nolen’s SI All-American evaluation:

Vitals: 6'4", 305 pounds

School: Powell (Tenn.) High School

Recruiting: Considering Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M



Nolen has fantastic lateral movement and exceptional balance. One of the strongest lineman in the country, in and out of the weight room. We haven’t noticed an ounce of stiffness (common in taller defensive lineman), and he’s a missile out of his stance. He doesn’t get washed, he doesn’t over pursue. Nolen maximizes his talents within his team’s system, yet he remains the star of the show whenever he steps on the field in any setting. His motor combined with his size/speed is enough for any college coach to drool over. Will make any college defensive line unit deeper the second he steps onto campus.