Watch: Tuesday Practice Highlights as Tennessee Preps for Top-15 Showdown Against Georgia

Jeremy Pruitt's Tennessee football team continued preparation for a showdown on Saturday against 3rd-ranked Georgia.

Yesterday, Pruitt opened up the week by saying:

"Looking back at last week's game, I felt like offensively there was some improvement there. Again, we didn't have a turnover and we need to continue to protect the football. One thing I'd like to see: I felt like there were too many times there were too many orange jerseys watching the play finish. We got to do a better job of being technical up front. We've got to be able to sustain and finish blocks. Defensively, disappointed in the lack of turnovers. Obviously, we had a couple of opportunities there and didn't finish on the ball. Didn't think we played particularly well in the backend of our defense. We've got to improve there. Still too many mistakes, too many mental errors. We've got to be able to clean that up. Special teams wise we missed a field goal, we kicked a kickoff out of bounds and there wasn't much opportunity other than that in the punt return game. We have to continue to improve there.