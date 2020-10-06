SI.com
Watch: Tuesday Practice Highlights as Tennessee Preps for Top-15 Showdown Against Georgia

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt's Tennessee football team continued preparation for a showdown on Saturday against 3rd-ranked Georgia.

Yesterday, Pruitt opened up the week by saying:

"Looking back at last week's game, I felt like offensively there was some improvement there. Again, we didn't have a turnover and we need to continue to protect the football. One thing I'd like to see: I felt like there were too many times there were too many orange jerseys watching the play finish. We got to do a better job of being technical up front. We've got to be able to sustain and finish blocks. Defensively, disappointed in the lack of turnovers. Obviously, we had a couple of opportunities there and didn't finish on the ball. Didn't think we played particularly well in the backend of our defense. We've got to improve there. Still too many mistakes, too many mental errors. We've got to be able to clean that up. Special teams wise we missed a field goal, we kicked a kickoff out of bounds and there wasn't much opportunity other than that in the punt return game. We have to continue to improve there.



"When you look at Georgia this week, I think it's one of the better teams that I've seen in college football over the last couple of years. I think these guys have a lot of team speed. They're big. They're physical at the line of scrimmage and out on the perimeter they've got good running backs. Good skill players that get the guys the ball and give you multiple looks. On the defensive side, create a lot of negative plays. Special teams, because of their athleticism, they've got good returners. They've got good speed and they're physical on the coverage team, so they don't have a weakness. It'll be a tremendous challenge for us, but it's something we're looking forward to."

