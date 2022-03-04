Watch: Velus Jones Impresses at NFL Combine With 40-Yard Dash

Former Tennessee Volunteer wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. just posted a blazing 4.32 forty-yard dash time at the NFL combine.

"The 2021 SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year represents the third straight combine that Tennessee will have at least one wide receiver on hand,"according to a press release from Tennessee. "Jones finished his career as the FBS' active leader in kickoff return yards with 2,923 while averaging 24.4 yards per return. In 2021, he elevated his game catching 62 passes – 10th in single-season school history – for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the only player in the nation with over 800 receiving yards, 200 punt return yards and 600 kickoff return yards."

Jones Jr. caught 62 passes for 807 yards and seven touchdowns this fall. His added specials teams value made him an intriguing prospect coming into the NFL Combine.

He had a strong performance during the Senior Bowl in January, and he has continued to ascend Draft boards since. Today's showing should certainly help him continue to gain interest of NFL teams.