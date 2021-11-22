Watch: Veteran DL Jay Blakely Talks With Media Ahead of Vanderbilt
Tennessee senior DL Jay Blakely talked to the media on Monday. Watch below.
Jay Blakely's Tennessee career is coming to a close as the sixth year senior will take the field for his last home game on Saturday against Vanderbilt. With a bowl game on the horizon, Blakely has two games left in the Orange and White, and on Monday afternoon, he met with the media ahead of Saturday's game against Vanderbilt.
Blakely's full media availability on day one of rivalry week is above.